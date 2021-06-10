Sierra Fire at Camp Pendleton now 20% contained

Firefighters at Camp Pendleton were trying to contain a 1,000-acre brush fire burning Wednesday afternoon in the northern part of the base. (Photo courtesy of Dan Wyman)

SAN DIEGO — A 1,000-acre wildfire on Camp Pendleton was 20% contained by early Thursday morning.

Base officials said flames are still visible in some burned areas but they pose no threat.

#SierraFire UPDATE as of 5:18 a.m.



Fire remains at approximately 1,000 acres, with 20% containment. Visible flames are in burnt areas and pose no threat. No road closures.



All evacuation orders have been lifted. The CPFD Fire School is cancelled for June 10 and June 11. — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) June 10, 2021

Flames spread out of control toward the eastern side of the Marine Corps installation about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. By 4 p.m., the burn zone had grown to about 1,000 acres and various areas of the installation, including Lake O’Neill Campground, were evacuated.

All road closures and evacuations were lifted by Thursday morning.

Fire crews had been setting and monitoring brush-clearing controlled burns on the base this week, but it wasn’t immediately clear if that was related to the wildfire.