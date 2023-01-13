SAN DIEGO — The Sidewalk Vendor Ordinance is now in effect in San Diego’s coastal areas.

The City of San Diego announced Friday that vendor permits are required at beaches and shoreline areas moving forward. If a sidewalk vendor is caught selling without a permit, they could be fined up to $1,000.

Councilmember Jennifer Campbell’s office said this ordinance will allow vendors to come into the formal economy, while setting balanced regulations that support vendor compliance. Her office also said it will promote public health and safety, while protecting access to San Diego’s public spaces — including coastal areas.

“From the beginning, I worked closely with community members and stakeholders to negotiate the terms of the Sidewalk Vendor Ordinance and I also met with the California Coastal Commission to ensure the ordinance went through the due process,” said Campbell. “I want to thank the community and the Coastal Commission for their help in moving this ordinance forward to include the beaches and shoreline areas.”

Vendors must possess a Business Tax Certificate, Sidewalk Vending Permit and city issued photo ID to engage in sidewalk vending activities, according to the city’s website. Applicants must also provide proof of a California Seller’s Permit, along with County Health Permit and Food Handler Card if applicable. More information on the application process can be found here.

The city said permit enforcement will begin on Feb. 1, 2023.