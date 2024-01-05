SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego has begun work to replace hundreds of sidewalks throughout southeastern San Diego communities.

The City of San Diego Transportation Department started work this week to replace nearly 500 sidewalks in Logan Heights, City Heights and other areas in southeastern San Diego.

A contractor will be removing and replacing 478 areas with damaged sidewalks, many broken by tree roots.

Work will also include root removal, curb and gutter replacement, bringing sidewalks up to accessibility standards, tree planting, installation of root barriers and more, the City of San Diego announced.

The Transportation Department maintains sidewalks on city property only. They are also in charge of repairs from damage caused by heat expansion, city utility work, grade subsidence and trees within the public right-of-way.

Homeowners are responsible for normal sidewalk wear and tear and damage caused by private trees. The Safe Sidewalks Program, which launched just this year, waives permit fees and helps expedite sidewalk repairs, saving homeowners up to $2,100 per project.

To report a street or structure repair to the City’s Transportation Department, call 619-527-7500 or Submit a Street Service Request.