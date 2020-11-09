Shots fired outside apartment complex; no one hurt

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) – A woman pulled out a gun and fired several shots during an argument outside a Spring Valley apartment complex, but no one was struck by the gunfire, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported shortly after 9:10 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of South Bonita Street, just south of Campo Road, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Pat McEvoy said.

A 911 caller reported seeing a group of people arguing outside an apartment complex before a woman pulled out a gun, McEvoy said. Several residents called 911 a short time later to report finding bullet holes in the walls of their apartments.

Deputies responded to the scene and searched the area, but did not find the suspect or any gunshot victims, he said.

No detailed suspect descriptions were immediately available.