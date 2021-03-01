Man arrested after police shootout during FOX 5 live report

SAN DIEGO – A man was taken into custody Monday after exchanging gunshots with police officers that could be heard during a live FOX 5 report downtown near the Convention Center.

Just after 7 p.m. on West Harbor Drive, a FOX 5 crew was reporting live on Comic-Con’s plans to remain virtual this year when multiple gunshots rang out. FOX 5’s camera panned to show a man in front of a black sedan, pointing a gun in the direction of a police vehicle behind him before crouching down.

Harbor Police Department said their officers exchanged gunfire with the man, who has not been publicly identified, before arresting him.

FOX 5’s crew had observed police attempt to pull a slow-moving car over in front of the venue before the vehicle came to a stop. Investigators said the driver ran a red light and appeared impaired.

The suspect was later seen sitting on the ground handcuffed and talking with police. He was shown walking to a police vehicle with officers.

A man nearby was hit by a stray bullet but a glasses case in his back pocket stopped the bullet from injuring him. Police called it a miracle.