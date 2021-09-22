Shots fired during escape attempt by inmate at College Area hospital

SAN DIEGO — Shots were fired Wednesday morning as officers worked to capture an inmate who escaped a hospital in the College Area, law enforcement said.

Convicted killer Gabriel Cardenas, 36, was being treated at Alvarado Hospital Medical Center when he removed his leg restraint shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday and climbed out of a window, a California Department of Corrections spokesperson said.

Gabriel Cardenas, 36, was captured after climbing through a window at a College Area hospital overnight. (California Department of Corrections)

A corrections special response team and local law enforcement were called in to search the grounds. They found Cardenas on the roof of the hospital and at some point, a corrections officer fired two shots.

No one was hurt and Cardenas was taken into custody, the corrections spokesperson said.

Cardenas was serving a life sentence without the possibility for parole at R.J. Donovan Correctional for the 2014 first-degree murder, kidnapping and carjacking of a Cathedral City resident, according to law enforcement.

No further details about why he was at the hospital were released.

The Office of the Inspector General and internal affairs were notified about the discharge of the corrections officer’s firearm.

