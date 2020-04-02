Shots fired during break-in

Police search for more shell casings outside a home in Mt. Hope where an apparent break-in led to a shooting. (Photo: OnSceneTV)

SAN DIEGO — Police investigating a break-in in southeast San Diego heard gunfire when they arrived outside the home, but no one was hurt and the suspected intruder was stopped by officers.

Details were limited Thursday morning but police confirmed a caller reported a break-in at the house on Raven Street, just north of Market Street in the Mt. Hope area, around 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they heard gunshots and started searching for the shooter. They found a handgun nearby and eventually tracked down a “person of interest” on Market Street.

Police did not immediately clarify if that person was ultimately arrested, or provide further details about the break-in itself.

Officers did recover shell casings from the shooting and confirmed that no one had been injured.

“We’re still investigating,” SDPD Lt. David Bautista said.