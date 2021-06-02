Shots fired during attempted carjacking off SR-94

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A gunman fired several shots during a failed carjacking early Wednesday morning in the Oak Park area, but no one was struck by the gunfire, police said.

The incident was reported shortly after 3:35 a.m. on Bayview Heights Place, off Bayview Heights Drive, just north of state Route 94, San Diego police Sgt. Dave Yu said.

A man, whose age was not immediately available, was approached by a group of men who demanded his vehicle, Yu said.

When the man refused, a struggle ensued and one of the men in the group opened fire, the sergeant said. The bullets struck only the vehicle and the group fled the area.

No injuries were reported.

Detailed descriptions of the suspects were not immediately available.

