Shots fired at park in Chula Vista, police say

CHULA VISTA — Police say bullets hit an apartment building after someone pulled out a gun at a park in Chula Vista.

Police said a 911 caller reported someone had pulled out a gun and fired it during a fight at Eucalyptus Park around 6:15 p.m., according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Officers said bullets hit a nearby apartment building but they did not find any victims. The people involved in the fight ran off before officers got to the park.

Anyone with information about the shots fired is asked to call police at 619-691-5151.