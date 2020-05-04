Police break up ‘large party’ in downtown high-rise

SAN DIEGO — Police got “multiple reports” of a shooting at a party downtown early Monday, but ultimately didn’t find any signs of gunfire, officers said.

Police were called about the gathering — held at an East Village high-rise on 15th Street in spite of the stay-at-home order — around 5 a.m. Police provided limited details, but referred to the event as a “large party” that had apparently gone into the early morning hours.

Officers confirmed that a fight broke out and were told that people heard gunfire, but police did not ultimately find a gunshot victim or other signs of shooting at the apartment building.

Investigators detained and questioned several people, but ultimately did not announce any arrests or citations.