Watch Now
FOX 5 News at 5 p.m.

Police break up ‘large party’ in downtown high-rise

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO — Police got “multiple reports” of a shooting at a party downtown early Monday, but ultimately didn’t find any signs of gunfire, officers said.

Police were called about the gathering — held at an East Village high-rise on 15th Street in spite of the stay-at-home order — around 5 a.m. Police provided limited details, but referred to the event as a “large party” that had apparently gone into the early morning hours.

Officers confirmed that a fight broke out and were told that people heard gunfire, but police did not ultimately find a gunshot victim or other signs of shooting at the apartment building.

Investigators detained and questioned several people, but ultimately did not announce any arrests or citations.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News