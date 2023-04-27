One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital with injuries following reports of a shooting at a massive party in El Cajon, authorities said

The incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. at a residence located at 860 Renfro Way in Alpine, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department confirmed to FOX 5.

Authorities say the party was so large that deputies had to call in traffic control to help manage the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting are still being investigated. The Sheriff’s Homecide Unit has been called in to assist.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez contributed to this report.