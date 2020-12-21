Shots fired at East County apartment; no injuries reported

LA MESA, Calif. (CNS) – A shooting in La Mesa Monday left a ground-level apartment riddled with bullets, but the two adults and two children inside the unit escaped injury, police said.

Sgt. Daniel Herrin with the La Mesa Police Department’s Investigations Division said officers responded to several 911 calls at 10:42 a.m. in the 4200 block of Harbinson Avenue.

He said officers arrived on scene within minutes and discovered bullet holes in the occupied ground-level apartment, adding that a motive for the shooting is unknown.

Witnesses reported an unknown number of suspects leaving the area in a white Mercedes-Benz headed south on Harbinson Avenue, Herrin said. Officers conducted an unsuccessful search for the suspects with the assistance of San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and San Diego Police Department helicopters.

The roadway was closed between University Avenue and Pursue Avenue for about two hours for the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact La Mesa PD dispatchers at 619-667-1400.