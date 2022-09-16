CORONADO, Calif. — A special ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday for the opening of Shore House at The Del, a new extension of the historic Hotel Del Coronado.

The completion of the $400 million project, located at the southernmost point of the Hotel Del Coronado, brought in visitors to enjoy the amenities the hotel offers such as its scenic oceanfront pool and luxurious seaside residences, organizers stated in a press release. The event was capped off with a mesmerizing fireworks show.

Pool bar at the Shore House at The Del. (Hotel Del Coronado)

Living room at the Shore House at The Del. (Hotel Del Coronado)

Lobby at the Shore House at The Del. (Hotel Del Coronado)

Oceanfront pool at the Shore House at the Del in Coronado. (Hotel Del Coronado)

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey spoke to FOX 5 at the ceremony, saying that the hotel is an amazing addition to the rich history of Coronado.

“To have a partner in the Hotel Del that really recognizes that history and continues to invest in our community, where we are standing right now, just two years ago was a parking lot, and this project where we are celebrating the completion tonight, represents the culmination of a 15-year master plan that the Del has invested in nearly half-a-billion dollars in, so it’s a phenomenal project and it shows. They did really a class act,” Bailey said.

For more information on Shore House at The Del, click here.