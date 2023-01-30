EL CAJON, Calif. — Arson investigators are looking into a blaze that began at a strip mall in El Cajon early Sunday after a fire spread from several pallets to a nearby business.

The fire, which was first reported around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, broke out in a shopping center at the corner of Mollison Avenue and Main Street. First responders from Heartland Fire & Rescue and Santee Fire Department found several pallets and cardboard boxes on fire behind Jovani Salon.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze within the salon. The other businesses in the building, Zakaria Jewelers and Main Street Liquor, did not sustain damage.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

The exact cause of the fire, as well as the extent of the damage to the salon, have not yet been determined.

The county sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit and the El Cajon Police Department are currently investigating the incident.