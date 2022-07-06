SAN DIEGO — A man suspected in a deadly shooting in City Heights was arrested in South Dakota, police said Wednesday.

Bryan Parker, 42, was identified as a suspect in the May 16 gunfire in the Corridor neighborhood, Lt. Jud Campbell of San Diego Police Department stated in a press release.

Members of the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation found and arrested Parker Tuesday in Pierre, South Dakota, police said.

On the day of the shooting, San Diego police received multiple calls of gunshots around 4:15 a.m. in the area of 35th Street and Orange Avenue, Campbell said. When officers arrived, a man was found with at least one gunshot wound in the west alley in the 4200 block of 35th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified Wendell Eddington, 52, as the victim.



Campbell says detectives were working to extradite Parker to San Diego.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.