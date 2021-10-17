Shooting, stabbing attacks happen within an hour of each other in Escondido

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCONDIDO (CNS) – One person was shot and another person was stabbed in separate incidents in Escondido, police said Sunday.

At 8:39 p.m. Saturday, a shooting occurred at a mobile home park at Borden Road and Citracado Lane, according to Sgt. Van Zandt of the Escondido Police Department.

The victim was taken to Palomar Medical Center, the sergeant said.

A stabbing happened at 9:22 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Valley Parkway and North Date Street, Zandt said. That victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

No arrests were made in either case as of Sunday afternoon, he said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News