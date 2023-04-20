Police respond to a shooting in Mira Mesa. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in Mira Mesa Thursday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., SDPD confirmed to FOX 5 that officers were en route to a reported shooting near 9810 Sydney Lane.

SkyFOX footage of the scene showed several SDPD vehicles in the large apartment complex.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was also on scene to assist any possible victims related to the shooting.

Information regarding any possible victims or suspects were not immediately known.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.