SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in Mira Mesa Thursday morning.
Around 10:30 a.m., SDPD confirmed to FOX 5 that officers were en route to a reported shooting near 9810 Sydney Lane.
SkyFOX footage of the scene showed several SDPD vehicles in the large apartment complex.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was also on scene to assist any possible victims related to the shooting.
Information regarding any possible victims or suspects were not immediately known.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.