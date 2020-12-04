1 hurt in shooting at East County marijuana dispensary

BOSTONIA (CNS) – A shooting at a marijuana dispensary near El Cajon left one person wounded Friday.

The gunfire in the 1600 block of North Second Street in the unincorporated Bostonia community was reported shortly after noon, according to sheriff’s officials.

Following the shooting, the victim, believed to be about 16 years old, was driven out of the area and dropped off at a gas station about a mile to the south, Lt. Pat McEvoy said.

Paramedics took the wounded youth, whose exact age and gender were not immediately available, to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego for treatment of wounds of undisclosed severity.

Deputies took several people into custody at the dispensary for questioning and searched the area for the shooter by ground and aboard a patrol helicopter, McEvoy said. The assailant, described only as male, remained at large in the early afternoon.

