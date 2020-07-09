Police fatally shoot man who pointed gun at officers: SDPD

SAN DIEGO — A man was shot and killed by police Thursday afternoon in City Heights after pointing a gun at officers, authorities said.

Around 4 p.m., officers were called to the 4300 block of Menlo Avenue, near El Cajon Boulevard, after receiving a report about a man with a gun, San Diego police said via Twitter. When officers “contacted him,” he pointed a gun at them, prompting several officers to fire their weapons, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aerial video from SkyFOX showed a yellow tarp on a sidewalk, which may have been covering the man’s body.

Homicide detectives were investigating.

The shooting was the third involving San Diego police officers in less than two weeks.

