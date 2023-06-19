SAN DIEGO — A shooting suspect is in custody after they barricaded themself inside a Pacific Beach apartment Monday, prompting a five-hour SWAT standoff, San Diego police confirmed.

Around 12:51 a.m., SDPD received a call reporting a shooting from a neighboring home at a cluster of studio apartments located near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Gresham Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a bullet hole and were able to determine where the shot was fired from. Police contacted the people to try and get them to come out, but they refused, prompting the standoff, SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said.

Several nearby homes and units were evacuated by police due to the shooting and several surrounding roads were closed to drivers. There were no injuries reported from the incident.

“I just heard a bang. It didn’t sound like a gunshot to me. I thought it was someone smashing something really loud.” said evacuated resident Andy DeJoseph.

Around 4:30 a.m., FOX 5 captured video of a man exiting the property with his hands up and surrendering to police, who detained the man and placed him inside a patrol vehicle. The standoff continued as another person was believed to be inside the unit.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., another man exited the residence and surrendered to police, ending the standoff.

The incident is still under investigation and is not yet known which man is suspected of firing the gunshot.

Around 7:30 a.m., police began to clear from the scene and reopened the surrounding roads to the public.

FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez contributed to this report.