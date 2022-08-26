SAN DIEGO — A shooting in the South Bay Friday prompted a SWAT standoff as authorities attempted to locate a woman suspected of shooting a tow truck driver, San Diego Police Department said.

Police received a call around 2:30 a.m. reporting that a tow truck driver had been shot in the Palm City neighborhood. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital after being found at the scene and is expected to survive.

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Hollister Street when an altercation broke out between the tow truck driver, who was attempting to tow a vehicle, and neighbors at an apartment complex, SDPD said.

During the altercation a woman is suspected of shooting the tow truck driver in the arm. Police confirmed there was only one shooter and the victim is in stable condition.

Witnesses helped direct police to where the suspect may have fled to after the shooting and SWAT units were called out due to the suspect having a weapon and possibly hiding from police.

After several hours police determined that no suspects were inside the apartment and the standoff was called off. The shooter is no longer believed to be in the area, SDPD said.

Police confirmed there was only one shooter, but were also looking for several others believed to have been involved in the incident.

The suspected shooter was described only as a black woman in her 20’s with a thin build.