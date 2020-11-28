Shooting leads officers to possible illegal gambling den at local motel

Police outside the Rodeway Inn where officers stumbled upon some kind of illegal gambling operation during a shooting investigation. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A 30-year-old man was shot at a motel in the Del Cerro neighborhood Saturday, and officers believe the violence was tied to some kind of illegal gambling operation.

The shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. at the Rodeway Inn on Adobe Falls Road, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

Officers arrived and found a man across the street from the motel who had been shot in his stomach and buttocks. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but was expected to survive, according to Martinez.

As investigators worked through the scene, they stumbled upon something unexpected: some kind of illegal gambling operation on the second floor of the motel.

“Inside one of the rooms, officers found what looked like possible illegal gambling,” San Diego Police Lt. David Bautista explained. Bautista didn’t elaborate on the nature of the set-up, but conversations on a police scanner indicated there were gambling machines of some sort set up in the room.

When asked about the machines, Bautista didn’t comment beyond replying that he had “no idea” how a gambling machine could be set up inside a room without others seeing it.

“It appears that the people who were staying in rooms 226 and 228 in the Rodeway Inn here were involved somehow, some way,” Bautista said, referencing the second-floor rooms where the investigation was now focused. “We did not locate the person that shot the victim, but that’s still under investigation.”

“The victim was uncooperative and did not provide the police with any suspect description,” Martinez added. A criminal background check of the victim revealed he was a documented gang member, according to the officer.

The department’s VICE and Gangs unit are now involved, Bautista said.