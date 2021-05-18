Shooting investigation shuts down WB SR-94 in East County

LA MESA, Calif. (CNS) – A shooting on or alongside state Route 94 in eastern San Diego County late Tuesday afternoon left an occupant of a vehicle wounded.

The gunfire in the area of Massachusetts Avenue in La Mesa was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m., a California Highway Patrol dispatcher said.

The victim, who was shot while traveling to the west along the freeway, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

The CHP shut down the westbound side of SR-94 to allow investigators to document the scene of the shooting. The closure remained in effect as of 5:40 p.m., the dispatcher said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Check back for updates on this developing story.