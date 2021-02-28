Shooting investigation closes road in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK (CNS) – A person was shot Sunday evening in the Fallbrook area of San Diego County.

The shooting occurred at 8:19 p.m. on Alta Vista Road near Acacia Lane, said San Diego sheriff’s Lt. Aldo Hernandez.

One person was taken by paramedics to a hospital, Hernandez said. The victim’s age, gender and condition were not immediately available.

“There is still a tactical situation,” he said.

Details about the shooter were not immediately available.

The San Diego County Department of Public Works tweeted at 9:41 p.m. that Alta Vista Road was closed from Lindy Lane to Baja Vista Drive due to law enforcement activity.

