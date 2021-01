Police have an area of Broadway blocked off and said it will be for the next few hours. Photo: San Diego Police Department/Twitter

SAN DIEGO — Police have an area of Broadway blocked off in the Encanto neighborhood after a shooting Sunday night.

The San Diego Police Department said a man was shot in the back just before 7:45 p.m. Officers said Broadway between 60th and 63rd Street will be closed while they investigate.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

6000 – 6300 Broadway will be closed due to police activity. Please avoid the area for the next couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/WMDxcS78jQ — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 18, 2021