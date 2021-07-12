Shooting in Spring Valley under investigation

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) – Deputies Monday were investigating a shooting that left one person wounded in the La Presa area of Spring Valley.

A 911 caller reported hearing gunfire about 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Crestmore Avenue and Elkelton Boulevard, just west of state Route 125, said San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Daniel Vengler.

Medics took a victim to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries, Vengler said. No details about the victim were immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.

