SAN DIEGO — One person was injured in a shooting Monday night in San Diego’s Mountain View neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said.

Authorities were notified of the incident around 6:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Messina Drive. According to SDPD, the victim, identified as a 23-year-old man, was sitting in a BMW in the area with a friend when a red sedan pulled up next to them.

The individuals in the two vehicles began arguing for unknown reasons, prompting one of the passengers in the sedan to shoot at the BMW five times.

The victim was struck several times by bullets and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to authorities, he sustained non-life threatening injuries to his left leg, hand and nose from the gunfire. The passenger in the BMW was not hit.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. No further details about the suspect(s) in the incident have been disclosed.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact SDPD or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.