Police respond to the scene of a shooting in a Mira Mesa neighborhood on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2022. (KSWB Photo)

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on Deering St. in the Mira Mesa neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police established a perimeter in the area and found an unidentified person shot, according to the SDPD.

Reporters on scene confirmed a body bag in the street.

Police are set to give an update on the shooting incident in the coming hours.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.