Shooting in Lakeside leaves one man dead

LAKESIDE, Calif. — A man was killed in a shooting Friday in Lakeside, authorities said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a call about shots fired around 4:30 p.m. at 11100 Moreno Avenue, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man wounded from a gunshot.

Seiver said the victim was transported to a local hospital, but died shortly upon arrival.

The sheriff’s homicide unit were on scene investigating the incident.

Authorities did not release a description or information about the shooter.