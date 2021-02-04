Preschool safely evacuated as SWAT, officers search for Clairemont shooting suspect

SAN DIEGO — A shooting in the Clairemont area led to a manhunt involving a SWAT team Thursday afternoon, and students at a nearby preschool evacuated safely as authorities shut down Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his late teens or early 20s, wearing a striped shirt and blue jeans.

The search was focused on the area of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard near Genesee Avenue, but the gunshot victim was initially found a little over a mile away at the post office on Clairemont Drive, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. Authorities say the victim showed up outside the office around 2 p.m. and was rushed to Scripps Memorial Hospital.

Officers arrested one person suspected of being involved in the shooting and recovered a gun, but the search was still on for a second person as of 4:30 p.m. Busy Clairemont Mesa Boulevard was shut down in the immediate area.

The manhunt drew a large police presence, with at least two-dozen SDPD vehicles and members of a SWAT team in place on the street outside Northminster Presbyterian Church and Northminster Preschool. Police said all students who were on campus at the time had evacuated safely and were being reunited with parents at nearby Clairemont Lutheran Church.

Meanwhile, a portion of the police presence shifted to a home on nearby Dubois Drive, where officers were communicating with someone inside. It wasn’t immediately clear if the person inside the home was the shooting suspect.

Few details about the victim were immediately available, but officers at the scene said he was taken into surgery and may have suffered a collapsed lung in the shooting. He was not initially cooperating with investigators, officers said.

