School placed on brief lockdown following shooting in City Heights

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a gunman who shot a man in City Heights then ran off, causing a lockdown at a nearby school.

The man was shot in the leg Wednesday morning in the 4600 block of Landis Street, not far from Rosa Parks Elementary School, according to the San Diego Police Department. School leaders called for a lockdown as first responders took the man to the hospital and searched nearby for the gunman.

The man was expected to survive his injuries and the lockdown at Rosa Parks Elementary was lifted by 11:15 a.m. A school district spokesperson said Crawford High School was also on lockdown Wednesday because of an unrelated incident.

FOX 5 is working to learn if officers have a description of the shooter to share.

