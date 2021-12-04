Shooting at party by the bay leaves teen fighting for his life

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An 18 year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was shot during a party at a Mission Bay park.

The victim was shot at the park off East Mission Bay Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday and police were called to the scene, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

Investigators learned that at some point a fight broke out and the victim was shot in the hand and stomach. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect description or information on how the struggle occurred.

Heims said detectives from the San Diego Police Department’s Northern Division are in charge of the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the detectives at 858- 552-1700. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.