A June 8, 2021 photo shows officers outside Motel 6 in Mission Valley following a shooting. (FOX 5)

SAN DIEGO — Police are investigating a shooting at a motel in Mission Valley early Tuesday.

San Diego police officers are at Motel 6 off Hotel Circle North. A spokesperson said a call came in at 3:41 a.m. about someone shot in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police did not have information about a suspect to share.

