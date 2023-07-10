SAN DIEGO — Officers arrested a 25-year-old suspect Monday after a shooting in El Cajon left one person wounded, police said.

Shortly after 11 a.m., police received a call about multiple gunshots at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Van Houten, El Cajon police said in a news release. When officers arrived, they found one victim who had been shot in the leg. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers then found and arrested the suspect, 25-year-old Quinton Darensbourg, about one block away in the 200 block of El Cajon Boulevard.

Police say the suspect and the victim knew each other and were in an argument before the shooting.