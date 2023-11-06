SAN DIEGO — Several San Diego shoe stores were targeted in a series of overnight burglaries, police said Monday.

At 2:20 a.m., thieves broke into Kick Stock at Westfield Mission Valley and got away with “a significant amount of merchandise,” Lt. Adam Sharki told FOX 5 in an email.

Then, shortly before 4 a.m., an attempted burglary was reported at City Kicks at Westfield UTC, Sharki said. Nothing was taken.

Less than an hour later, around 4:45 a.m., Fire Kicks in Hillcrest was burglarized. Thieves stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise, but Sharki described the loss from the University Avenue shop as “significant.”

Investigators were working to gather evidence, review surveillance video and find witnesses.

Anyone with information about the burglaries were asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-8477.