SAN DIEGO- – Construction crews are developing a multi-story building aimed to house people experiencing homelessness and they are using shipping containers to get it done.

The new development is underway in the El Cerrito neighborhood of San Diego and local leaders believe it could be the building blocks to a fast-paced housing solution.

FOX 5 was able to take a tour of the modular multi-story development made up of recycled shipping containers. It’s said to be an effective yet quicker approach to give shelter to the homeless population with hopes of opening at the start of the new year.

The building is comprised of studio apartments which are made up of two shipping containers, one-bedroom options made up of three containers, and a two-bedroom made up of four containers. Each unit comes already fabricated with drywall, sinks, cabinets, toilets, and windows already built in.

The project is spearheaded by homeless advocacy group, PATH San Diego in tandem with the city along with the San Diego Housing Commission.

San Diego City Council President, Sean Elo-Rivera is praising the initiative all while calling on neighboring cities to do more to tackle the countywide housing crisis.

“Look, there’s a housing and homeless crisis in California, we can’t run away from that,” said Elo-Rivera. “We need to embrace the responsibility and do what we need to do to solve that problem.”

Organizers say part of that fix goes far beyond housing.

“The important thing is to bring them in doors first, and then help them work on those other issues — employment, securing their benefits, working on their mental, health, their physical health,” shared Tyler Renner, the communications director with PATH San Diego. “People need that extra support once they’re moving into these communities.”

The project is set to have nearly 140 containers converted into 40 housing units by December. It’s slated to cost of over $23 million with the majority stemming from the state along with funding from the city, county and PATH.

While welcomed by some, it’s raising concern, especially for one auto store owner whose shop is adjacent to the construction.

“More people who are homeless are going to come around this neighborhood. The value of homes is going to go down and the safety will go down,” shared Hadi Moein, who owns Paykan Auto Sales.

The new building will also come with a medical clinic on the ground floor to meet both physical and mental health needs. There is a planned second phase to this project. It won’t be made up of shipping containers, but will be modular styled housing that will add 130 additional units at a cost of $60 million.