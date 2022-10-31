SAN DIEGO — The crew of a fishing vessel returning to San Diego from a fishing tournament in Cabo San Lucas was rescued after the ship engine caught fire off the Mexican coast, the U.S Coast Guard said.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Coast Guard officials received an emergency alert from the Real Pain II, an 80-foot sport fishing vessel, about 60 miles northwest of San Carlos, Mexico.

The three mariners aboard the Real Pain II had to abandon ship in a kayak after a fire reportedly broke out in the engine room of the vessel.

A group of good Samaritans aboard a Mexican fishing vessel, called the Progresso Primero, witnessed the Real Pain II go up in flames and went to help rescue the other crew from the water.

An emergency alert sent out by the captain of the Real Pain II transmitted a tracking beacon to USCG, who were able to coordinate with the Mexican Navy to help assist.

All three people aboard the ship were uninjured, USCG said.