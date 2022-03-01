SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – Sheriff’s investigators Tuesday are searching for a man accused of attempting to lure children into a vehicle in Spring Valley.

At least two alleged kidnapping attempts have taken place between Feb. 17 and Feb. 28, the county sheriff’s department said in a news release. One was reported near Kempton Street Elementary School in the 700 block of Kempton Street and the other was near the 7-Eleven in the 10000 block of Campo Road.

Neither child got into the suspect’s car and are home safe, the department said. Investigators now are trying to determine if the two incidents are linked.

The suspect was described by the children as being a Black man who was aged between 30 and 40 years old. In both cases, the children also reported a white male passenger in the same age range as the driver.

Their vehicle was said to be a black car — potentially a Dodge Challenger or a Charger — and one of the children said it possibly had tinted windows and a scratch on the rear bumper, authorities said.

Those with information were to contact the department’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200 or submit tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers also is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.