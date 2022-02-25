WARNING: The video below contains graphic images that viewers may find disturbing.

SAN DIEGO – Body-worn camera and surveillance video released by the sheriff’s department Friday shows a deputy fatally shooting a fleeing suspect in a vehicle last weekend in a parking lot near the border.

In the edited footage, 31-year-old Mizael Corrales appears to ignore orders to exit a reportedly stolen vehicle and instead throws it into reverse, knocking down two lawmen in the Otay Mesa lot in the 2400 block of Roll Drive. When deputies return to their feet, Detective Anthony Garcia is seen opening fire on Corrales, who crashes into two department vehicles before coming to a stop.

Garcia was identified Thursday by the San Diego Police Department, the agency investigating the shooting because it occurred in San Diego. The 16-year department vet and his partner, whose name was not released, were treated for minor injuries, police said, while Corrales died at the scene.

The shooting happened just after 9:20 a.m. Feb. 19 in the parking lot of a strip mall on Roll Drive, according to police Lt. Andra Brown. Police say sheriff’s deputies removed two passengers from the vehicle prior to the shooting but that Corrales attempted to drive away.

Neither passenger was injured in the shooting and both were questioned about the incident, Brown said.

According to sheriff’s footage, Garcia repeatedly told Corrales to “get away from the car.” He and another deputy are seen falling to the ground as Corrales – in a white Mercedes SUV – backs up away from them.

The department said Corrales hit another vehicle as he was in reverse. Before it starts moving forward again, Garcia starts firing on the vehicle. A total of 13 shots can be heard on the video released by the department.

As Garcia is shooting, the vehicle continues to move and clips a sheriff’s department vehicle. In the video, the department highlights a sheriff’s deputy pulling one of the passengers out of the way as Corrales moves ahead, hitting one final vehicle before coming to a rest.

“Get out, get out,” a deputy is heard yelling at Corrales as he approaches the vehicle on the driver’s side.

An unnamed deputy then is seen performing first aid on Corrales. The video ends when San Diego Fire-Rescue crews arrive with a stretcher. Corrales was pronounced dead at 9:32 a.m., Brown said.

At the conclusion of the SDPD investigation, the department’s findings will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office to determine if Garcia bears any criminal liability. Reviews also are said to be conducted by the Critical Incident Review Board and the Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board.