POWAY, Calif. — The Poway Sheriff’s Station Traffic Unit is asking for the public’s help regarding its investigation of a fatal incident involving a pedestrian, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

A 69-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle while walking her dog at the intersection of Midland Road and Edgemoor Street on Dec. 3. The woman was transported to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where she later died from her injuries.

The driver told sheriffs he did not see the woman in the roadway.

The traffic unit is asking the public for any surveillance video that may have captured the incident. If you have video or information regarding this case, contact Sheriff’s Traffic Investigator Nathaniel Bier at 858-513-2849 or via email at Nathaniel.Bier@sdsheriff.org.