Sheriff’s search for missing man in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (CNS) – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department was looking for a missing man Sunday.
A helicopter announcement asked residents for their help in locating Michael Silverstein, who has been deemed at-risk and was last seen at around noon in the area of Rock Springs Road and Woodland Parkway in San Marcos.
Silverstein was described as a white male, 58 years old, 5-foot 9- inches tall, 320 pounds, with gray hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue sweatpants.
Anyone who sees him was asked to call 911.
