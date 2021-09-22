Sheriff’s search for man suspected of sexual assault in North County

ENCINITAS, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a woman told deputies she woke up to a man sexually assaulting her in North County.

The incident was reported by the woman just before midnight Friday in the 2000 block of Carol View Drive in Encinitas. She told deputies she was able to chase the man out of the apartment.

The woman described her attacker as an Hispanic man between 18 and 23 years old, approximately 5’4″ tall and weighing around 120 lbs. with black hair and a “bowl cut” hairstyle. She said he did not have a shirt on and was last seen wearing black basketball shorts.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Sexual Assault Unit responded to the scene and are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sexual Assault Unit at (858) 285-6222/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.