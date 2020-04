San Diego County Sheriff deputies are requesting assistance locating 48-year-old Roberto Camou. Camou last was seen Saturday, April 25, 2020, when he went off-road riding in the Otay Lakes, Otay Mountain and Proctor Valley areas.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a 48-year-old man last seen riding an off-road motorbike.

Deputies say Roberto Camou went off-road riding Saturday in the Otay Lakes, Otay Mountain and Proctor Valley areas. Camou posted a shirtless photo of himself in front of the bike at about noon. He hasn’t been heard from since.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.

Be on the lookout for 48-year-old Roberto Camou. He was last seen on April 25th when he went off-road riding in the Otay Lakes, Otay Mountain, Proctor Valley areas. He posted the photo below around noon on 4/25 and have not been heard since. Call @SDSheriff (858) 565-5200. pic.twitter.com/SFos1sB1BX — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2020