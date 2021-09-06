Sheriff’s K-9 shot during pursuit of robbery suspects

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Three armed suspects who allegedly robbed a Lakeside convenience store and shot a sheriff’s K-9 were apprehended in Riverside County, a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department spokesman said Monday.

At 11:52 p.m. Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy saw a suspect running out of a 7-Eleven at 10205 Lake Jennings Park Road in Lakeside. A witness told the deputy that the suspect “just robbed the store,” said Lt. Mike Arens of the SDSD.

The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, but the suspect drove away, Arens said. The deputy pursued the suspect onto westbound Interstate 8, and called the California Highway Patrol to assist.

Neither the CHP nor the Murrieta Police Department immediately replied to a request for details about the pursuit.

At one point, San Diego County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene and deployed a trained dog, but one of the suspects shot it, Arens said.

The robbery suspects attempted to flee, but were caught and taken into custody.

Arens said the dog was taken to a nearby veterinarian and “is expected to make a full recovery.”

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the CHP were investigating the incident.

