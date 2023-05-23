ALPINE, Calif. — Authorities were investigating allegations of inappropriate use of social media by a substitute teacher in East County, according to law enforcement.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department was informed about the allegations against a substitute teacher at Joan MacQueen Middle School within the Alpine Unified School District, Lt. Anthony O’Boyle stated in a release Tuesday.

“The Alpine School District and the Sheriff’s Department are taking these allegations very seriously and are actively investigating this incident,” O’Boyle said. “Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no other information is available at this time.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Child Abuse Unit at (858) 285-6293 or after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.