Sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot man near downtown jail resigns

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a man that escaped custody last week has left the department, a spokesman confirmed Thursday.

The deputy, 23-year-old Aaron Russell, resigned from the department Wednesday, nearly a week after he fatally wounded San Diego resident Nicholas Peter Bils on May 1 outside the county jail downtown. Russell had been with the department approximately 18 months, officials say.

Bils, 36, was being transferred to jail after having been arrested by California State Parks Rangers for assault with a deadly weapon on one of their employees when he was able to free himself from the vehicle. Two San Diego Sheriff’s deputies reportedly were walking to work just before 6 p.m. Friday and saw what was happening, when one of the deputies fired at least one round from a service weapon, striking Bils.

Bils later was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The incident still is under investigation.