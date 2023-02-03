SAN DIEGO — A deputy with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department was arrested on suspicion of bringing drugs onto jail property, authorities said Friday.

Deputy Allen Wereski was booked into the Central Jail and suspended without pay after suspected cocaine was located inside his vehicle, the sheriff’s department stated in a news release.

“The safety of our jails is dependent upon keeping drugs from entering our facilities and we will not tolerate misconduct from our employees. We will initiate investigations and continue to hold our employees accountable for any misconduct or potential criminal behavior,” the release read.

Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate the incident.