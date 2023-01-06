SAN DIEGO – A deputy who has worked with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department for 15 years is in jail on suspicion of burglary and possession of a controlled substance, the department announced Friday.

Deputy Cory Richey was arrested Friday around 7:30 a.m. when he was arriving to his work location, officials said. Richey was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of several burglary charges, jail records show.

The department revealed that several search warrants were executed and that Richey is suspected of 13 counts of burglary and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Richey has been employed with the sheriff’s office since March 2007, according to officials. He has been suspended without pay.

The case will now be handled by the San Diego Sheriff’s Internal Affairs Unit.

The sheriff’s department released this statement:

“The San Diego Sheriff’s Department does not tolerate any criminal activity from our employees and investigates all actions of misconduct. We hold our employees accountable for decisions made and actions taken. As steadfast public servants, we will continue to maintain the highest level of expectations and require all our employees to adhere to policies and procedures, as well as all federal, state and local statutes. The communities we serve expect this of the Sheriff’s Department and we demand this of ourselves.

We are grateful to all the Sheriff’s investigators and personnel who worked on this case, as well as the work of the San Diego District Attorney’s Office.”

Richey is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, Jan. 10, jail records show.