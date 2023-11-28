SAN DIEGO –­ A man who was shot multiple times by two San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies in El Cajon is suing claiming the deputies knew he was not threat but fired anyway.

Body-worn camera video from the night of Feb. 16, 2022 shows Eric Talavera shot multiple times by San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies David Lovejoy and Jonathon Young.

“Mr. Talavera was surrendering to the deputies when they shot him, a Citizen Oversight Board found that he was complying with their commands to get on the ground when they opened fire,” Talavera’s attorney Marcus Bourassa said.

Miraculously Talavera survived, however attorneys for Talavera have filed suit in federal court against the county for excessive force among other violations. An investigation by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office found the use of force was justified.

The shooting happened during an auto theft sting operation. Talavera was towing a stolen open bed trailer when he was caught.

“We’re talking about a trailer hitched to the back of a vehicle that’s made out of wood and basically designed for hauling junk,” Bourassa said.

During the gunfire, a National City police officer was also struck by a bullet fired by one of the deputies. He has filed his own suit.

Talavera addressed the media during Tuesday’s press conference.

“I can’t eat regular food, take a regular shower, or even tie my shoes without help,” Talavera said.

The attorney’s allege Talavera was on the ground 40 feet away from the deputies who they say knew he did not have a gun, yet fired their weapons anyway. Deputy Lovejoy they say has a history of excessive use of force.

“Mr. Talavera was completely surrounded by people in uniform indicating they were there from law enforcement, still when Lovejoy arrived first thing he did, which was itself already unconstitutional and illegal, was he pulled his firearm and aimed it at Mr. Talavera, his finger on the trigger the moment he stepped outside of his vehicle before he knew anything about what was going on,” Bourassa said.