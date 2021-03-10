2 injured in shooting near East County strip mall

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – Two people were injured Wednesday evening in a shooting that took place near a strip mall in Spring Valley, authorities said.

The incident was reported just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of 9900 Campo Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies say they found a man on Campo Road suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A second victim also was located who had been shot in the leg. That person was said to have gone home first before heading to the hospital.

Both victims are expected to survive, deputies say.

Deputies are searching for the suspected shooter. No description of the individual has been provided.

BREAKING: Deputies investigating a shooting near Campo Rd & Barcelona St. Deputies say the shooting involved two victims in #SpringValley. Both expected to survive. Stay w @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/1I1Fp7wcAR — Liberty Zabala FOX 5 (@Liberty_Zabala) March 11, 2021

Additional details including about what led up to the shooting were not immediately known.

Check back for updates on this developing story.